Kourtney Kardashian Asks Ex Scott Disick to Respect Her 'Boundaries' After He Enters Her Bedroom

Kourtney Kardashian is setting some boundaries with Scott Disick.

Although Disick, 34, used to live with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and their three children — sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, with Disick — Kardashain, 38, is now putting some rules in place about what her ex can and cannot do when visiting her home.

“I just felt like we should discuss some of the boundaries in the house,” Kardashian, who split from Disick — her on-and-off partner of nine years — in 2015, said in an E! clip of Sunday’s upcoming season finale. “I feel like sometimes because this was your house, sometimes I feel like you walk in like it still is.”

Disick — he is currently dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie — seemed to see her perspective: “I understand.”

Kardashian, who is dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima, cited an incident when Disick walked into her bedroom and looked at her sunglasses collection.

“I feel like it has to make sense for my relationship too and just like if you just wander into my bedroom and go, ‘Hey, can I see all your sunglasses?’ ”

“I was getting my sunglasses,” said Disick.

“No, you said, ‘Hey, can I look at all your sunglasses? I think you have some of mine,’ ” she said, to which Disick replied: “And you did.”

“I wasn’t looking through your panties,” the father of three quipped. “I understand the boundary of not going into your bedroom because that’s a private place for you.”

But as Kardashian remembered, Disick didn’t respect the boundary she put in place. “The day after I said it, you went right in. You said, ‘Hey, can I come in?’ and the kids were there. I wasn’t going to be like, ‘no.’ ”

“Okay, there’s obviously some boundaries that we both need to respect and I don’t want you to be uncomfortable,” said Disick. “I get it. All things that are understandable in this co-parenting life.”

After discussing the boundaries that Kardashian wanted established in her house, Disick came up with his own.

“I was also thinking I have a boundary. I don’t really wanna hug anymore,” he sarcastically said. “I think we should just shake hands when we see each other. Is that cool?”

By the shaking of hands, the former couple agreed.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!