Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Back at It Again with the Co-Parenting Skills’ with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are making their children the priority in their relationship.

Kardashian, 37, shared a snap of herself and Disick on Friday from their recent family vacation. In the caption, she confirmed that the pair — who split in October 2015 — are committed to co-parenting their three kids: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

“MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned a photo of the duo in front of luscious green landscape.

MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Despite the former couple’s split, they have continued to co-parent their children.

Asked what their secret is to flawless co-parenting, 33-year-old Disick told PEOPLE in March, “I don’t know, and I don’t want to jinx it.”

“I don’t think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we’re able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that,” the father of three continued. “Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It’s not broke, so don’t fix it.”

FROM COINAGE: Who Are The Wealthiest NBA owners?

Although they called it quits nearly two years ago, Disick admitted in a recent KUWTK clip that he still has feelings for the mother of his children.

“I’m still, like, turned on by her,” Disick, who revealed that he isn’t seeing other people seriously because “I just don’t feel comfortable,” told Kourtney’s sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West in the clip.

Asked by Khloé if he’s “getting over” her big sister, Disick assured that he will never lose feelings for Kourtney.

“No, I feel like I would never be over. She’s the love of my life,” said Disick, “but, you know, just I try to do everything to be there for her and there’s literally no appreciation for anything ever.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!