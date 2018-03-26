Kourtney Kardashian Posts 'Love Note' to Her Body After Revealing She Weighs 98 Lbs.

Kourtney Kardashian is encouraging self-care.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, shared a photo of an inspirational poem with her Snapchat followers titled “A love note to my body,” which begins: “First of all, I want to say thank you.”

“For the heart you kept beating even when it was broken,” the post reads. “For every answer you gave me in my gut. For loving me back even when I didn’t know how to love you.”

“For every time you recovered when I pushed you past our limit,” it continues.

The message concludes: “For today, for waking up.”

It’s no secret that the 5-foot-tall mother of three — she shares sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, with ex Scott Disick — cares for her body and prioritizes both her physical fitness and health.

In a deleted scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians in February, the eldest of the KarJenner siblings revealed that she weighs 98 lbs. And she’s no stranger to tough workouts, even making time to squeeze in a sweat session on vacation — and sticks to a strict organic diet, meaning sugar is out.

“I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons,” she shared on her website and app last year. “First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears.”

Kardashian also revealed that she doesn’t drink soda and makes her own salad dressings at home. She’s also careful about what alcohol she drinks, sticking to tequila on the rocks, beer or wine.

“I also try to avoid processed foods in general. I really try to focus on fresh and organic fruits and vegetables, and healthy proteins like salmon, chicken and eggs. When I’m traveling (and sometimes on the weekend), I’ll cheat—I’m a little more lenient now than I was when I first started this whole thing,” she shared on her website. “But when I’m home and in my day-to-day routine, I try to exercise 5-6 times a week and eat healthy every day.”