It’s one of the most iconic lines in Keeping Up with the Kardashians — and it’s still hysterical all these years later.

In an interview with E! News posted Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, recreated her infamous clap-back “There’s people that are dying, Kim!” — delivered, as KUWTK fans will remember, when sister Kim Kardashian West lost her diamond earring in the ocean in Bora Bora.

The moment came when Kourtney sat down with E! News host Jason Kennedy alongside sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner for a look back at 10 years of their hit reality show.

“Okay, can I explain that that earring?” said Kim, 36. “For years for my birthday, I buy myself a birthday present, and I had upgraded that pair of diamond studs. Worked really hard…”

“Is this a relatable story?” Khloé, 33, interjected.

Kim remained firm. “I mean, it’s not relatable, but it’s what I went through, and it’s why I was crying, so I’m just being honest,” Kim said. “[They were $75,000] probably, or more. But I don’t have them anymore, so no one come look for them. Anyways, I had just gotten them, and I didn’t insure them, and imagine if you don’t insure something and it’s gone, I just threw that money [away].”

Looking back, Kim admitted she could “see Kourtney’s point now” — prompting Kourtney to launch into her “There’s people that are dying, Kim!'” line.

“And I totally get that,” Kim said.

On Wednesday, the Kardashians and Jenners sat down with Megyn Kelly on Today, looking back on 10 years on the show and how much their lives have changed.

“Even my worst experiences have taught me so much,” Kim said. “I don’t think if I was doing what I was doing now, I would have met my husband, I would have had my babies. We’ve traveled the world. I don’t think we would have been to the places we’ve been to. That’s such a blessing. ”

Ultimately, they are happy about how far they’ve come. “We never anticipated it lasting for 10 years,” Kris said. “I think the fact that we get to work together as a family and be together every day and we’ve had this amazing ride with so many blessings. I think we’re really happy where we are right now.”

And they’d be happy, Kris added, if the show went away.

“We’d definitely would figure it out as a family,” Kris said. “I think that it’s going to come to an end sooner or later. It’s something we’ve enjoying doing together as a family so long and it’s been such a blessing. That I think we would have the best home movies ever of life and have some really amazing memories. ”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 14 premieres Oct. 1 (9 p.m.ET) on E!. A 10 Year Anniversary Special airs Sunday (9 p.m. ET) on the same network.