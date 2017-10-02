Kourtney Kardashian Parties with Boyfriend Younes Bendjima at Richie Akiva’s Birthday Bash

Kourtney Kardashian made the most of Paris Fashion Week with her beau in the city of love.

The reality star, 38, stepped out at L’Arc nightclub with boyfriend Younes Bendjima on Sunday for a birthday bash celebrating 1Oak owner Richie Akiva.

The couple was photographed leaving the Plaza Hotel to go to dinner, with Kardashian donning a crop top and bustier paired with straight-leg trousers and black pointy-toe pumps. Bendjima kept things casual in a yellow T-shirt and jeans.

The star-studded event was also attended by models Naomi Campbell, Jordan Dunn, Taylor Hill, Joan Smalls and Doutzen Kroes, who hung out in the VIP section.

An onlooker says the crowd went wild thanks to a surprise performance by Robin Thicke, who sang hits like “Blurred Lines” and “Sex Therapy” before wishing Akiva a happy birthday with a gold cake and a bottle parade of Perrier Jouet.

The eldest Kardashian sister’s Paris trip for Fashion Week marked her first time in the French city since her sister Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint in her hotel room by masked men dressed as police officers during last year’s fashion week. (Kardashian West was robbed of $10 million worth of jewels (including a $4 million diamond ring).

The mom of Mason, 7, Penelope, 5 and Reign, 2, was spotted hand-in-hand with Bendjima walking the streets of Paris an eye-catching ensemble last week. She went for a grungy street-style look, sporting a slouchy black sweater, metallic olive pants, Doc Marten boots, sunglasses and a $495 Alexander Wang mini velvet backpack from Shopbop.

Kardashian and Bendjima have been hot and heavy since they first sparked romance rumors in May when they stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles (and were later spotted cuddling at a luxury private villa in Cannes).

In August, the couple had an epic vacation in Egypt — a source close to the mother of three’s reality show told PEOPLE that “Kourtney had the best trip.”

The insider added that Kardashian “likes her relationship with Younes, because it’s all fun and play.”

“She likes going to exotic places with him,” the source said. “They already have another trip planned. She seems very happy.”