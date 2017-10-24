False Alarm! Kourtney Kardashian Dispels Baby Rumors After an Interview Question Gone Wrong

Kourtney is squashing any rumors that she’s joined the list of moms-to-be in her famous family.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, Kardashian reportedly left the interviewer speechless.

“I’m pregnant,” the 38-year-old reality TV star reportedly declared, before quickly reassuring the reporter that she was joking.

However, as news of the quip made headlines, Kardashian cleared the air on Twitter.

I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 24, 2017

The interviewer asked me “What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?” and my answer was…”I’ve heard that I am pregnant.” — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 24, 2017

“I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context,” she tweeted.

Kardashian added in a follow-up post: “The interviewer asked me ‘What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?’ and my answer was … ‘I’ve heard that I am pregnant.”

Kardashian, who shares three children with Scott Disick, is currently dating model Younes Bendjima.

Kardashian is already mom to Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and 2-year-old Reign.

Her sister Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child, a girl, with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. She is due in February.

“She is really excited and so is Travis,” a source said. “Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Days later, PEOPLE confirmed that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.

“This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle,” a source told PEOPLE of the couple, noting that Thomspon and Kardashian are “absolutely thrilled.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child in January after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family.