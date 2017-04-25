Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Get Wild in Mexico – Sex Toys, Nipple Clamps, Naked Cartwheels!

What happens in Mexico stays in Mexico?
Kourtney Kardashian kept the festivities for her 38th birthday going by hosting a wild night with her sister Kim and her friends on a beach in Mexico.
Kim, 36, was more than happy to share some of their raunchy adventures on her Twitter account, giving fans an in-depth account of what really went on.
Nipple clamps, sex toys and naked cartwheels seemed to make up the bulk of the evening, with Kourtney taking to Snapchat to share in some of the “gifts” that her friends gave her.
Other revelations from Kim included: “@jOYCEBONELLi put nipple clamps on @ForeverMalika” and “@kourtneykardash won’t stop doing naked cart wheels.”
Kim also provided some photos, commemorating the night with a giant inflatable penis.
Earlier on Monday, Kourtney and her friends soaked up the sun while on a boat, taking to Snapchat to showcase their bikini bodies.
To celebrate the oldest Kardashian sister, multiple family members wished her a happy birthday on social media and on their apps, including momager and matriarch Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Kendall.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!