Kourtney Kardashian Met Younes Bendjima in Paris — Right Before Kim's Terrifying Robbery

Kourtney Kardashian first met Younes Bendjima over a year ago in the City of Love — but under dire circumstances.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney, 38, revealed that she was introduced to Bendjima, 24, in October 2016 in Paris — and he even acted as a translator after Kim Kardashian West‘s terrifying Paris heist. (On Oct. 3, Kim, 37, was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week, when masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her in the middle of the night — including a $4 million ring.)

“You met him in Paris when you were with Kim for fashion week?” asked Khloé Kardashian, 33.

“Yeah, we walked into a bar and [Kim’s assistant] Stephanie [Shepherd] was across from me and she kept going, ‘This guy’s cute over here,’ ” said Kourtney.

“And you picked him up?” asked Khloé. “I can’t even see you doing this.”

Kourtney admitted that at first, Bendjima kept his distance.

“He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like, our security or whatever, but not say hi to us,” she said. “And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk.”

“Once I said that, he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s 5 in the morning. We’re leaving,’ ” she said. “And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your a— here.’ “

But when the two arrived at the nightclub together that second night, Kourtney received word of Kim’s robbery, and the evening quickly came to a close.

“When we walked into that club was when we went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim,” said Kourtney. “So then the party was over.”

But Bendjima, who is Algerian and speaks fluent French, insisted on staying by Kourtney’s side to help however he could.

“He was like, ‘I’m not leaving you guys,’ ” said Kourtney. “He had to translate everything.”

And while Kourtney insisted Bendjima wasn’t her “boyfriend” on Sunday’s episode, it appears that things are more serious these days — and a source recently told PEOPLE that he’s even invited to momager Kris Jenner‘s annual holiday party.

“Kourtney is getting more serious with Younes,” said the source. “He makes her very happy. He is spending more time with her family and everyone likes him.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!