Kylie Jenner Declares Herself the 'Cool Mom' as She Arrives at Coachella with Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrived at Coachella just one day after the birth of their niece by sister Khloé Kardashian.

The two sisters were photographed together in Indio, California, ahead of a full weekend of musical acts including Beyoncé, Cardi B and The Weeknd.

Kardashian, 38, looked ready for the sun’s rays in a black see-through tank top with a black bra, black shades and dark gray Adidas sweatpants.

Jenner, 20, shielded her face with a jean jacket and matching jeans along with her hair in a topknot. The sisters were accompanied by their boyfriends, Younes Bendjima and Travis Scott.

Jenner showed off her new pink locks on Instagram after landing at Coachella, sharing her new long hair with the caption, “I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom,” from the iconic hit film Mean Girls.

In a second photo, Jenner wrote, “cotton candy cream kylighter … 💕.”

The new mom also got busy showing off her recently toned body, just two months after giving birth to daughter Stormi. She shared a profile view of her post-pregnancy body on Snapchat wearing a black bra and jeans.

Kardashian also posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit by Fashion Nova, featuring a red top and black bottoms.

“Reckless 🌴@FashionNova #ad,” she wrote in the caption.

Kardashian spent yesterday flying back to Los Angeles after being by her sister, Khloé’s, side as she gave birth to her first child. Kim was also there.

Meanwhile, Jenner and sister Kendall remained in the west coast. The beauty mogul wished her sister a “kongrats” on Thursday via Snapchat.

The same day, she posted a photo to Instagram on a walk with Stormi — wearing head-to-toe Fendi and pushing her daughter in a coordinating $12,500 Fendi stroller.

Khloé remains on the other side of the country in Cleveland with her new daughter, while also dealing with the cheating allegations that surrounded the birth. Allegations continue to surface against Khloé’s basketball star boyfriend, as Tristan Thompson has been linked to a fifth woman since cheating rumors first surfaced.

However, a source tells PEOPLE that Khloé “has basically already forgiven him” following the birth of their daughter. “She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now.”