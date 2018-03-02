Kourtney Kardashian Calls Khloé a 'Pregnant Wh—' During Explosive San Francisco Fight

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are at each other’s throats — again.

The upcoming season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians documents the sisters’ October trip to San Francisco with Kim Kardashian West — and if the sneak peeks are any indication, tensions are running at an all-time high.

In a newly released clip, Kim, 37, and Khloé, 33, take in the view during a private Alcatraz boat tour, while Kourtney, 38, is busy talking on the phone. When she suddenly interjects to try to point something out, Khloé is having none of it.

“What the f— are you here for?” she snaps. “Don’t chime in if you’re not going to get off your f—ing phone call all the time. You’re like, a waste of space in my meter right now.”

“You’re annoying as f— now when we’re together,” she continues. “This is what you do. You’re on your phone the whole time. You’re just not present!”

Kourtney tries to defend her “10-minute conversation,” but she’s interrupted yet again.

“We’re only here once,” says Khloé. “When are we ever going to go back to Alcatraz? You know what? Actually, I’m not doing this today. I’m not doing this today, because last time in Costa Rica, I looked crazy because I’m always the one complaining to get you guys to have fun. I’m not going to be crazy, okay? You’ll be the f—ing bitch that you need to be.”

“Good. F— you, you f—ing whore,” Kourtney retorts, adding, “Pregnant whore!”

In a previously released clip from the San Francisco trip, Khloé came after Kourtney when she showed up 30 minutes late — once again on the phone.

“You need to figure out your life,” she said. “You’re always like this and we’re just waiting for you and waiting for you. I don’t have time to wait for you. I don’t want to go on trips if this is how you are every f—ing time. You don’t care how selfish that is!”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!