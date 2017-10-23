Kourtney Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' About Scott Disick's 'Addiction': 'I Don't Need to Sacrifice My Own Happiness'

Kourtney Kardashian has a lot on her plate.

The mother of three was at the center of Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which focused on her attempts to rebuild her relationship with her sister Kendall Jenner — and find new ways to cope with her ex Scott Disick‘s behavior.

Kourtney makes an effort to bond with Kendall

Kourtney, 38, reflected on the times when Kendall, 21, was her “favorite sister” and admitted that things had changed:

“I think because she travels so much and I have three kids, we just really don’t spend time together,” she explained. “I just think that we’ve kind of lost that. I don’t like that her and I are not close.”

Later, Kourtney confided in sister Khloé Kardashian, telling her that she feels like Kendall “hates” her. Khloé, 33, explained that since Kendall is younger, “you have to come to her a little more, which is fine,” and Kourtney decided that the two “just need to do something fun together” to get their connection back.

After inviting Kendall to take a road trip to Santa Barbara, Kourtney made sure that Khloé could join them to ease some of the awkwardness.

“I totally don’t mind going to Santa Barbara with you, but you can’t use me as your crutch,” Khloé warned. “This is more in your head … so if I go, you have to still be outgoing and try to bond with her.”

The three ended up having a great trip, with Khloé even dipping out to allow the other two some one-on-one time. (“They have to get to the root of the problem and figure out why are they so awkward around one another,” Khloé insisted.)

“I feel like I always think you hate me,” Kourtney told Kendall. “I never talk to you when you’re gone.”

“It takes two to tango,” Kendall said. “You come to the city and don’t call me to come hang out.”

Both agreed to put in more of an effort and decided that the road trip had been a huge help.

“I think Kourt and I have an amazing relationship, except when she doesn’t want to hang out with me,” said Kendall with a laugh. “We have awkward moments together, but I think it’s because we love each other too much.”

Kim gives Khloé a makeover

Kim, 36, confided in Kourtney that she “always cringes” when she sees some of Khloé’s outfits.

“It’s like, so many things going on,” said Kim. “She could dress way cooler. … If I’ve already learned all the tricks of the trade, there’s no reason that I shouldn’t help her.”

Later, Kim brought up her “proposition” to her sister.

“I think I can make your life so much easier and so much cooler if I gave you a makeover,” she said. “It’s time to just step it up. The things I could do to give you a makeover … not that you need one.”

“Who do you want me to be? What sister are you trying to morph me into?” Khloé said with a sigh. “Kendall is a gazelle. You and Kylie are like, the sex pots of the world. I don’t dress like that either.”

Khloé begrudgingly agreed to let Kim help her, but before they had the chance to discuss it further, Kim took matters into her own hands and switched out Khloé’s entire suitcase for her trip to Santa Barbara with a different suitcase, packed with carefully curated “very Kim-esque” outfits hand-picked by Kim herself.

“I think I can just help Khloé have more simple style,” Kim told Kourtney. “Because her body is like, the accessory. … She’s like me. I’m so curvy that if I try to put other things on, I look like a joke.”

Upon discovering the switcheroo, Khloé took it like a champ: “I don’t know if I’m necessarily annoyed that Jonathan [Cheban] and Kim did this, but I’m super surprised,” she said. “She’s so sneaky!”

After most of the outfits ended up working out, Khloé decided to allow her sister to style her full-time — but it was too little, too late.

“I love you, but it’s super overwhelming,” Kim said. “It’s just too much going on. I don’t have time. Those days are over.”

Kourtney gives Scott some “tough love”

From the get-go, Kourtney spent much of the trip to Santa Barbara engrossed in her phone. When Kendall asked about a girl that Scott, 34, had been photographed with, Kourtney said she had bigger issues to worry about.

“I don’t know who she is, but she’s not really concerning to me,” she said. “I’m really just concerned with his health. I keep hearing that he’s out of control, people have [told] me he’s not going to make it for his birthday if he continues like this.”

“He needs to help himself,” she added. “I think people don’t bother me with any information about Scott unless it’s to the point where they really think that I need to know. It’s kind of like the same scenario, once again. I feel helpless because I don’t always know what to do because it’s been so many years of trying. It’s just stressful because he is my kids’ father.”

“I want him to be happy and healthy,” she told Khloé. “But I don’t think I need to sacrifice my own happiness.”

Admitting that she generally tends to give Scott, who has struggled with alcohol abuse, more attention when he’s spiraling, Kourtney said she had to “break the cycle of always being there [for him].”

“I need to change it up and see if that makes any difference,” she said.

“I think a lot of it he does to get attention from you,” Khloé said. “This cycle is is not beneficial to anybody. … It affects you and your kids.”

“I don’t want the kids to see him like this,” said Kourtney of their three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. “We’ve been in the same pattern for 10 years plus — if there was something I could do to help Scott help his situation or help his addiction, I would do it in a heartbeat. But I’ve learned it’s out of my control.”

Kim decided to stop by Scott’s house in Los Angeles to make sure he was doing all right so that Kourtney could enjoy the rest of the trip.

“It sucks because she’s going to always be involved with him,” said Kim during a confessional. “She can’t just like, move on, when she should. They’re broken up. She can’t be dealing with this forever.”

“She should enjoy this time and I think she will regret it if she doesn’t,” Khloé agreed.

Kim told Scott that they always want to be there to support him, but Kourtney had been getting bombarded with panicked phone calls.

“People call her for anything and everything,” Disick said. “Some of it is realistically true. … I have times where I am out of control. But you can tell Kourtney to have a good weekend and rest assured I’m fine.”

Kim later called up Kourtney and urged her to enjoy the rest of the road trip.

“It’s all good,” she said. “I would just tell everyone to stop calling you … it’s not your problem anymore. You have to enjoy a bonding trip with your sisters in Santa Barbara. It’s for one or two nights. He needs to chill.”

“I think Kim’s right about Scott,” Kourtney said. “I feel like I need to let go and have fun.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!