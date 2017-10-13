Kourtney Kardashian Gets 'So Giddy' Planning Birthday Surprise for Her New Man: 'It's So Cute,' Says Khloé

Kourtney Kardashian has caught the love bug!

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney is in the middle of planning a sexy birthday surprise for her new man — and her sister Khloé Kardashian can’t help but notice how happy she is.

In the clip, Kourtney, 38, is in the car with Khloé, 33, and family friend Jonathan Cheban when her assistant taps on the window to retrieve the special gift that Kourtney is struggling to wrap.

“Just be fun,” Cheban tells her as she fumbles with it. “You’re so f—ing weird about it!”

“I know Kourt has been out on the dating scene recently — she’s planning a little birthday surprise tonight,” explains Khloé during a confessional later. “I don’t really know the details, but she’s doing this whole exchange. She’s putting a hotel [room] key into this wallet.”

“I’ve never known Kourtney to be this giddy, ever in my life,” she adds. “I’ve never known Kourtney to plan anything. It’s so cute though, to see her this giddy!”

Khloé says she knows “a little bit about this guy,” but she’s refraining from asking too many questions about him because Kourtney gets “super awkward.”

“Don’t, no,” Kim, 37, agrees. “Don’t ask, don’t tell.”

“She like, will shut down,” adds Khloé.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Share Steamy Kiss at Paris Soccer Game — but He Appears Distracted

While they don’t name drop the lucky guy, one can assume they’re probably referring to Younes Bendjima, Kourtney’s 24-year-old boyfriend, whom she’s been seeing since early May.

In the months since, the two have spent more and more time together, both in Los Angeles and abroad. Most recently, they took a PDA-filled trip to Paris for Fashion Week, and this summer, the couple enjoyed an epic Egyptian getaway, with a source telling PEOPLE that “Kourtney had the best trip.”

The insider added that the reality star, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, “likes her relationship with Younes, because it’s all fun and play.”

“She likes going to exotic places with him,” said the source. “She seems very happy.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!