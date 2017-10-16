Kourtney Kardashian Cracks Down on Scott Disick's Behavior: 'I Don't Want the Kids to See Him Like This'

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t happy with Scott Disick‘s behavior on this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Kourtney, 38, escapes Los Angeles for a California road trip with her sisters — but she can’t escape the ongoing drama with her ex.

In one scene, Khloé, 33, urges her sister to give Disick, 34, some “tough love.”

“I don’t want the kids to see him like this,” admits Kourtney, who shares three children with Disick: son Mason, 7, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 2.

This season, Kourtney and Disick — who were together for nine years before she officially ended things in 2015 — have been at odds over Disick’s partying, combined with his refusal to accept that Kourtney is moving on with her life.

“How is it that she’s allowed to throw up in bed and I have to go to rehab if I do something like that?” Disick — who has struggled with alcohol abuse — said in an earlier episode after his ex celebrated her birthday by taking a wild girls trip to Mexico in April.

“Kourtney having a good time makes me happy,” he said. “But of course, in the back of my heart and mind I get a little jealous, because I wish we could have had some of those times while we were together.”

In the two and a half years since their split, Disick has regularly been spotted cozying up to different women in Los Angeles, New York City and abroad — most recently with 19-year-old Sofia Richie, whom a source recently told PEOPLE is calling Disick her “boyfriend.”

Kourtney, meanwhile, is dating 24-year-old Younes Bendjima — and in the KUWTK 10th anniversary special (which aired last month but was taped in April), she indicated that she and Disick aren’t likely to reconcile.

“I guess we’re co-parenting our kids and just trying to get along,” she said. “He’s family. But I mean, we’re definitely psychotic.”

“The debauchery that’s gone on has definitely closed the door several billion times,” she added. “He [behaves] for a time period, he can’t be consistent.”

“Here’s the thing,” Disick said. “Every time I become too good of a person, she stops loving me, because she fell in love with a person who was a little bit f—ed up. I treat you like royalty, you don’t say hello to me. I spit in your face, you’re like, ‘Hey babe.’ ”

