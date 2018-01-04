Kourtney Kardashian Is All Smiles as She Cuddles Younes Bendjima Under the Stars

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are dancing their way into the new year.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an adorable photo to Instagram Thursday of Bendjima holding her tightly as she looks up into the night sky while bending backwards under twinkle light-adorned trees.

In the sweet image, Kardashian, 38, is all smiles as she wraps her arms around a grinning Bendjima, 24.

“Dancing by the moon,” she captioned the shot of the lovebirds, who both sport all black.

Kardashian also shared another similar image to Snapchat of the pair holding hands and dancing together with overlaying text that reads, “2018. Keep it 90’s R&B”

The mother of three — she shares sons Mason, 8, Reign Aston, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, with ex Scott Disick — and her model boyfriend have been hot and heavy since sparking dating rumors in May — making their relationship Instagram official, traveling the world together on romantic vacations, and even attending red carpet events and costume parties together.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source close to the pair, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, told PEOPLE in December. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider explained.

“Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect,” the insider added about Bendjima. “It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”