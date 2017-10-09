Sun’s Out, Buns Out! Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky in an Itty Bitty Bikini at the Beach

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

Sun’s out, buns out!

Summertime may be over, but Kourtney Kardashian is still enjoying the sun, sand and waves before autumn’s cooler temperatures set in.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a video of herself sporting a dark, thong bikini at the beach and running freely into the blue ocean waters.

In the Instagram post, the camera captures Kardashian’s long, dark locks swaying gently in the wind as her toned and tanned body runs towards the sea. As she enters the ocean, the camera zooms in on her fit figure rocking the cheeky two-piece suit.

According to the 38-year-old mother of three, there’s a few key exercises that she focuses on to keep her booty toned.

“Ahead of bikini season, I have a handful of exercises I swear by to keep my glutes toned,” she posted on her app and website in May. “The best part? If you have a few key pieces of gear, you can do all of these moves at home.”

WATCH: ‘Baller Alert!’ Watch Kourtney Kardashian Hit the Court in a Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Earlier this year, Kardashian — who lives her life mostly void of gluten, dairy, sugar, red meat, etc. in general — said in a post on her app that she had been detoxing “on and off for a few months now” due to her doctor finding high levels of mercury and lead in her system.

To keep her body in a state of ketosis — ”when the glycogen in your liver is depleted and the body burns fatty acids for energy,” Kardashian explained — she follows a prolonged, restrictive eating plan.

In general, the plan consists of three meals a day that are low-carb, high in protein and fatty acids. And when she says low-carb, she means low-carb: no grains, beans or legumes for any meal. Also, there is no snacking permitted, other than the occasional handful of almonds for Kardashian.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult,” she said, and added that her goal had been to stay on the diet for three months. “I also know that I need to enjoy my life, so I break the rules when I go on vacation or if there’s a special occasion.”