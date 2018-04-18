Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 39th Birthday with a Cake Made By 2 of Her Children

Kourtney Kardashian is indulging her sweet tooth with a homemade cake from two of her kids.

The mother of three turned 39 on Wednesday and was surprised by 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 8-year-old son Mason with a birthday cake of ice cream and strawberries with a single candle in the middle.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star shared a video of their gift on her Instagram Story, writing, “My kids made this for me,” along with a blushing and sobbing emoji.

Penelope carried the plate bearing the sugary delicacy while Mason stood in the background, seemingly already enjoying an early bite of their concoction.

RELATED: Kim, Rob and Kris Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s 39th Birthday with Adoring Tributes

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: The 15 Essential Types of Kourtney Kardashian Selfies

Kardashian woke up on Wednesday to her youngest son, Reign, 3, standing by a gold balloon arrangement that read, “Happy Birthday Mom.”

She also wrote, “Thank You,” while showing off several flower arrangements from her loved ones.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Story

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Story

Earlier on Wednesday, several of her family members took to social media to celebrate the birthday girl’s milestone.

“Happy Birthday to my friend I’ve had the longest in my life!” sister Kim Kardashian West, 37, captioned a photo of the two from their recent trip to Turks and Caicos. “Wouldn’t know what to do without you! Have the best birthday ever!!!!”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Brother Rob Kardashian, 31, responded to the post via Twitter, writing: “You guys are so cool lol.” He also dedicated his own post to his “oldest and wisest sister.”

Happy Birthday to my oldest and wisest Sister ! I LOVE YOU so much!!! I am so Thankful for you and God Bless You with another amazing year! Love Bob💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Csu1KRVf5q — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 18, 2018

“I LOVE YOU so much!!!” he tweeted. “I am so thankful for you and God Bless You with another amazing year! Love Bob.”

Momager Kris Jenner, 62, posted an adorable throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo.

“Happy birthday @kourtneykardash!!!! My first born, my gift from God, my amazing precious blessing!” she gushed. “You have given me so much joy and love and beautiful immeasurable experiences and memories since the day you were born and I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your mom. I’m so proud of you… you are the most amazing mom, sister, auntie and daughter and I love you with all of my heart forever and ever.”

On Tuesday evening, Kourtney shared a video of boyfriend Younes Bendjima cooking for her in her kitchen.

RELATED VIDEO: Born Kardashian – Mason’s Birth

While the birthday celebrations are still ongoing, Kourtney rang in the big day early on Tuesday in Cleveland while visiting her sister Khloé Kardashian, who welcomed a baby girl with Tristan Thompson, daughter True Thompson, last week.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow! Thank you @khloekardashian,” she captioned a photo of a stunning pink cake on her Instagram story.

Khloé, 33, remains in Cleveland amid a slew of allegations that Thompson was unfaithful to her throughout her pregnancy. While the future of their relationship remains unclear, sources have told PEOPLE the new mom is choosing to focus on her newborn.

“Khloé really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him,” one insider told PEOPLE earlier this week. “She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal. She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.”