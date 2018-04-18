Kim, Rob and Kris Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's 39th Birthday with Adoring Tributes

Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned 39 on Wednesday and as per tradition, her famous family was quick to flood social media with sweet tributes.

“Happy Birthday to my friend I’ve had the longest in my life!” sister Kim Kardashian West, 37, captioned a photo of the two from their recent trip to Turks and Caicos. “Wouldn’t know what to do without you! Have the best birthday ever!!!!”

Brother Rob Kardashian, 31, responded to the post via Twitter, writing: “You guys are so cool lol.” He also dedicated his own post to his “oldest and wisest sister.”

“I LOVE YOU so much!!!” he tweeted. “I am so thankful for you and God Bless You with another amazing year! Love Bob.”

You guys are so cool lol 😎😎 https://t.co/In44cFvoqH — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 18, 2018

Happy Birthday to my oldest and wisest Sister ! I LOVE YOU so much!!! I am so Thankful for you and God Bless You with another amazing year! Love Bob💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Csu1KRVf5q — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 18, 2018

Momager Kris Jenner, 62, posted an adorable throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo.

“Happy birthday @kourtneykardash!!!! My first born, my gift from God, my amazing precious blessing!” she gushed. “You have given me so much joy and love and beautiful immeasurable experiences and memories since the day you were born and I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your mom. I’m so proud of you… you are the most amazing mom, sister, auntie and daughter and I love you with all of my heart forever and ever.”

While the birthday celebrations are still ongoing, Kourtney rang in the big day early on Tuesday in Cleveland while visiting her sister Khloé Kardashian, who welcomed a baby girl with Tristan Thompson, daughter True Thompson, last week.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow! Thank you @khloekardashian,” she captioned a photo of a stunning pink cake on her Instagram story.

The trip was a quick one: After flying in on Monday with sisters Kim and Kendall, 22, the three were spotted arriving back in Los Angeles with Kris on Tuesday afternoon in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Khloé, 33, remains in Cleveland amid a slew of allegations that Thompson was unfaithful to her throughout her pregnancy. While the future of their relationship remains unclear, sources have told PEOPLE the new mom is choosing to focus on her newborn.

“Khloé really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him,” one insider told PEOPLE earlier this week. “She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal. She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.”