Kourtney Kardashian Has a Magical 38th Birthday at Disneyland with Scott Disick and Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian chose “the happiest place on earth” to ring in her 38th birthday!

In celebration of turning another year older on Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star trekked down to Anaheim, California, with two of her children — oldest son, Mason, 7, and daughter, Penelope, 4 — her ex Scott Disick, and younger sister Kendall Jenner to enjoy some amusement park fun, according to numerous park-goers.

The mother of three and her family were spotted throughout the day at Disneyland, including nearby Thunder Mountain, where a photo of Kourtney, Scott, Mason and Penelope was snapped by a Twitter user.

“Just saw @kourtneykardash at Disneyland. Hope Penelope has a great day #happiestplaceonearth,” one Disneyland attendee tweeted when she spotted the reality star.

Just saw @kourtneykardash at Disneyland 😁 Hope Penelope has a great day☀️ #happiestplaceonearth — Christina Munoz (@ChristinaGMunoz) April 18, 2017

“Just saw Scott, Kourtney, and their kids at Disneyland,” a Twitter user posted on Tuesday afternoon.

“At Disneyland and I literally just saw Scott, Kourt, & Kendall lol,” another user posted.

Just saw Scott, Kourtney, and their kids at Disneyland 👀 — maria (@Mariaelena_Gon) April 18, 2017

At Disneyland and I literally just saw Scott, Kourt, & Kendall lol — Francine (@phrancineyang) April 18, 2017

My Tia just saw Scott, Kourtney and North at Disneyland 😐 — Yeezy (@yaazmin_13) April 18, 2017

Just saw kourtney kardashian at Disneyland 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Brianna Montelongo (@_bribrianna) April 18, 2017

just saw kourtney kardashian at disney — rose (@RoseAspinall) April 18, 2017

I JUST SAW KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN.. WHAAAAT THE — nina (@ManiacMarinaa) April 18, 2017

To celebrate the oldest Kardashian sister, multiple family members wished her a happy birthday on social media and on their apps, including momager and matriarch Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Kendall.

“Happy birthday beautiful @kourtneykardash!!!” Kris gushed on Instagram, sharing a collage of photos of her eldest child over the years.

“From the day you were born you have blessed me with so much joy!” she continued. “You bring happiness love and light and are such an inspiration to me, and everyone around you. You are such an incredible mother, sister, friend, and daughter and I love you more than words can ever say…. you are beautiful inside and out my sweet girl, have an amazing day, mommy xoxo #love #family #grateful #happybirthdaykourtney.”

Kim also expressed her love for Kourtney in a heartfelt tweet: “Happy Birthday to the one and only @kourtneykardash My best friend, the best mom and the best sister in the world!”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!