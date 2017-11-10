The Countdown to 2017's Sexiest Man Alive Reveal Is On! Today's Hot Guy: Kofi Siriboe

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 14! Ahead of the big day, we’re counting down with a handful of hot Hollywood stars who earned spots in the pages of the issue.

ESSENCE called him the sexiest man of 2016, and now more fans are finally catching up on Kofi Siriboe, better known as the heartthrob from Girls Trip and Queen Sugar and now, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Breakout.

“I will take responsibility for the current phenomenon that is Kofi Siriboe,” Ava Duvernay, creator and director of Queen Sugar, joked to PEOPLE at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival. “The sweetness, the humility, the effort that he puts in to try and live a better life [as character, Ralph Angel], really that is part of the sex appeal.

“[Ralph is] kind and he’s also flawed and he’s trying his best. I think that adds to his appeal and Kofi really is that guy in so many ways,” she added of the 23-year-old. “He’s a great actor, so he plays a different guy in Ralph Angel but the core of him — the kindness at the core — is what Ralph Angel and Kofi have in common.”

RELATED VIDEO: Omar Dorsey, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe Talk About Their Characters in Queen Sugar

For Siriboe, though, there’s still some evolving to do. “At the top of this year, I was having a hard time adjusting to the new fame and all the attention and this new title as a sex symbol — it’s a lot to digest as a young man,” he told PEOPLE. “So only now, after these two years especially, I guess I’ve just got to embrace this.”

Check out yesterday’s sexy man of the day, Luis Fonsi. And come back to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Nov. 14, to find out who’s been crowned 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive!