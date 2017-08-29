Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's Reactions to That Love Scene: 'It's Just Weird'

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke needed a minute before filming their love scene for Game of Thrones‘ season finale on Sunday.

In a special behind-the-scenes commentary for HBO, the duo opened up about their characters’ incestuous relationship, and what it was like shooting together.

“I think its an inevitability from about halfway through the season that Jon and Daenerys will fall into bed together,” Harington, 30, said.

Clarke, 30, had a much different reaction to Harington’s, admitting that “as actor’s, it’s just weird.”

“The reality of what they are to each other, I don’t know how that’s going to… I think [gags] might be the reaction.”

“I think they both know it’s wrong,” Harington added, also gagging. “I think they both know it’s going to cause problems. But it’s that thing, when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through these events together, it’s like a runaway train.”

“You can’t stop it from happening,” he continued.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, 18, whose character, Bran, revealed the blood relations between the two Thrones protagonists, noted that the latest revelation on the HBO hit show might have concerning repercussions in the future.

“This whole thing that started off Game of Thrones, the King’s Rebellion, was a total lie,” he said. “It’s kind of like, mad, and what’s going to be interesting is for Bran, it’s like, ‘What am I going to do with this?’ because just as everything was coming together, everyone is coming together to fight, inevitably Game of Thrones will tear us apart.”