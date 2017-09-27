Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Confirm Their Engagement in the Most Adorable (and British!) Way

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have confirmed their engagement the old-fashioned way.

The Game of Thrones stars made the news official with a classified advert in The Times.

“The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire,” the announcement read, according to the BBC.

The love birds aren’t the first A-listers to announce their impending nuptials with a formal post in the British publication: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter took the traditional approach when breaking their engagement news.

Olympic diver Tom Daley and screenwriter Dustin Lance Black also made public their engagement news with an announcement in the paper. Rupert Murdoch and former model Jerry Hall took out an ad to reveal their wedding news.

A source confirmed Tuesday that Harington and Leslie, both 30, are headed down the aisle.

The actors first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012, in sync with their fictional Game of Thrones counterparts, Jon Snow and Ygritte.

After a brief split, the couple reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in London.

They became close while on set in Iceland shooting for season 2. Harington previously opened up about the early days of their romance, admitting that those weeks were his favorite of the series.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said in a cover story for L’Uomo Vogue. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”