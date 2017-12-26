Happy Birthday, Kit Harington! Inside His Love Story with Fiancée Rose Leslie

The King in the North is also the king of our hearts — and now he’s one year older, wiser and, yes, hotter.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington turned 31 on Tuesday, so as a belated Christmas gift to ourselves, we’re looking back at his epic romance with fiancé Rose Leslie.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington HBO

Harington and Leslie, 30, first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012, in sync with their fictional GoT counterparts, Jon Snow and Ygritte. For the uninitiated: He kidnapped her, she kidnapped him, they had sex in a hot water spring, she died, he cried, he forged an alliance with her tribe of Free Folk, he died, he came back to life, and he slept with Daenerys Targaryen, his secret aunt.

Back to reality: The costars became close while on set in Iceland shooting for season 2. Harington previously opened up about the early days of their romance, admitting that those weeks were his favorite of the series.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Getty (2)

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said in a cover story for L’Uomo Vogue. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

After a brief split, Harington and Leslie reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in London.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

The actors got engaged in September 2017, confirming the happy news the old-fashioned (and very British) way: through a classified advert in The Times.

In October, though, the actor admitted to botching his proposal a bit during an appearance on the U.K.’s Jonathan Ross Show

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early,” he said before laughing at the sexual insinuation. “Sorry, that’s a really bad expression!”

Happy birthday, Kit!