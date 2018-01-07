Kit Harington Heads to Hollywood After Night Out on the Town in New York City

Even after a wild(ling) night out in New York City, Jon Snow bounces back.

Kit Harington donned head-to-toe black as he hit the red carpet at the Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization in Los Angeles on Saturday, following his headline-making bar outing in the Big Apple on Friday night.

The 31-year-old actor was on the town with fiancée (and former Game of Thrones costar) Rose Leslie’s sibling when he got into a drunken disagreement over a pool game before being escorted out of the Manhattan watering hole. According to an eyewitness, Harington “tried to play a game of pool but there was a really serious tournament going on for local players.”

“Eventually one of the guys let him take his shot,” the eyewitness tells PEOPLE, but Harrington wanted to continue to try his hand at the table game. The actor, of course, paid his tab before hitting the road.

Saturday’s event was a far cry from Harrington’s Friday shenanigans. The actor posed for photos with the Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke, who sported a red blouse and matching floor-length skirt for the event. Both stars of the HBO hit, which will return for its final season in 2019, are set to present at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Harington revealed on BBC’s The One Show in October that he bawled as he and his cast mates sat down for a read through of the final episode of Game of Thrones.

“We had a read through last week in fact, so I know everything now,” he said.

While the final episode won’t air until the series comes to an end with the eighth season next year, the actor said he couldn’t help but get emotional.

“I cried at the end,” he said. “You have to remember that eight years of it — no one really cares about it more than us.”