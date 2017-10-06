How Kit Harington Botched His Proposal to Game of Thrones Costar Rose Leslie

Game of Thrones fans, prepare yourself for another wedding. Don’t worry, though: This one won’t be red.

Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (aka Ygritte) are engaged and expect all of Westeros to attend their nuptials.

““I rang [the producer] up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually’… I was like, ‘You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.’ They [The cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down,” the groom-to-be said on the U.K.’s Jonathan Ross Show, according to The Evening Standard.

Harington and Leslie, both 30, began dating on-and-off in 2012 after playing love interests on the HBO fantasy series. They confirmed their engagement last month with a traditional classified advert in The Times.

But the hunky actor admitted to bungling the proposal.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early,” he said before laughing at the sexual insinuation.

“Sorry that’s a really bad expression!” he said.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in 2019.