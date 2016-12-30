Reality Show Kiss Bang Love Is Changing the Way We Look at Love

Some say love is blind — and new reality dating show Kiss Bang Love is setting out to prove that it (literally!) is.

Kiss Bang Love switches the steps typically taken in a relationship and revolves around a simple premise: can blind chemistry lead to love?

Singles searching for love are paired up and find their match based on a blindfolded kiss, and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the series ahead of it’s premiere.

In the clip, the “Kisser” named Daniel is matched with a woman who he has a past connection with after getting nominated by her friends. Neither one has been told about the other participating in the experiment.

The two are brought into the room blindfolded for the kiss— and the clip cuts off just as they’re about to go in for the kill.

Each episode will follow a new man or woman as they meet ten potential suitors and narrow them down based on a blindfolded kiss, some intimate conversation and “associated sensory perceptions.” The dater will choose two matches to go on a date with before making his or her final decision.

Married at First Sight relationship and communication expert Rachel DeAlto hosts the series, and will provide guidance to the participants throughout.

The show has previously seen success in Denmark, Australia, and Germany.

Kiss Bang Love premieres Tuesday, Jan. 3 on FYI.