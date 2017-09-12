Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are “having a really good time” planning their upcoming nuptials.

News of the Fargo costars’ engagement surfaced in January when Dunst, 35, was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards. Although the actress told PEOPLE in June that she’s “not in any rush” to plan their wedding, they’re now brainstorming ideas — and using a very popular website to do so!

“I never thought I was that person who’d have a Pinterest board. I like doing all of that pinning things,” Dunst told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday’s Live with Kelly & Ryan. “It’s really fun, and because we create it together from the beginning, it’s a really nice thing to do together. It’s going to be so personal and fun. We’re having a really good time.”

Dunst said Plemons picked out the engagement ring, but she “pointed him in a store direction” to find the vintage sparkler.

The pair played husband and wife Ed and Peggy Blumquist on season 2 of the FX series and “became best friends” before things turned romantic.

“You know when you work together you sometimes think, Oh, it’s because of that that you are developing feelings. It was a year later that we got together,” she said.

Ripa, 46, encouraged Dunst to pursue love with a costar. “Mark and I met on set,” Ripa said. “And we’ve been married 21 years. It can work out. Don’t be afraid.”

“I’m not afraid at all,” Dunst said with a smile.

As for her wedding gown, Dunst won’t be recycling any of her Marie Antoinette costumes — “I have not one of those costumes. I think I got like a nightgown. I got nothing,” she said — but is having her dress custom-designed.

“Laura and Kate Mulleavy — who do the clothing line Rodarte — who are the directors of the film that I’m promoting, they’re making my wedding dress,” she said.

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst Talks Grubbing Out On ‘Steak, Chicken, Potatoes’ & More During Date Night!

In Dunst’s view, there are benefits to being in a relationship with someone who works in the same business.

“The best part is having time off,” she previously told PEOPLE. “With our job you can work three months intensely, and then you have a lot of time to do whatever you want to do.”

She added of being engaged: “If you find the right person, it’s amazing.”