Kirsten Dunst and Fiancé Jesse Plemons Are All Smiles in First Joint Appearance Since Engagement News

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons definitely aren’t shutting down the rumors that the ring the actress has been sporting on her left hand means there are wedding bells in the near future.

In their first joint appearance since news of their engagement, the Fargo costars seemed to be a very happy couple at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Although Plemons didn’t take home the prize for best male lead for his work in Other People, the actor appeared to have a great time hanging out with Dunst and others seated at their table.

The blonde actress showed off her long legs in a mini-skirt and heels, completing her all-black ensemble with a turtleneck blouse and jacket.

Dunst, 32, and Plemons, 28, played a married couple on season 2 of the FX series Fargo and their chemistry continued off-screen as they were spotted spending time together off set and attended red carpet events together.

The actress played small-town beautician Peggy Blomquist and the Breaking Bad and Friday Night Lights actor played her husband, a butcher’s assistant “who wants to be supportive of his wife’s self-discovery, even if he doesn’t quite understand it,” according to the network.

Dunst split from her boyfriend of four years, Garrett Hedlund, in April 2016.

Last year, Dunst told InStyle UK that she envisioned marriage in her future.