'Close Your Legs to Married Men': A Brief History of Kim Zolciak-Biermann & NeNe Leake's Rocky Friendship

FIRING BACK

Kim jumped to her daughter's defense via Instagram, assuring RHOA fans that they will see the bug incident play out on the upcoming season, premiering Nov. 5. "Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on [Snapchat] and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video!" she said. "Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY."

"It's so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad," she continued. "Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leaks has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that's her last resort. (It's convenient that I'm not racist when we are getting along.)"