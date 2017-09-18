TV
Inside Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Husband Kroy's Loving (and Totally Unfiltered!) Relationship
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and pro football player tied the knot in 2011
LUST AT FIRST SIGHT
While Kim reveals she wasn't looking for a relationship when she met Kroy, she couldn't help but keep her eyes off the football player — or his backside. "When I saw his butt, I have never in my life seen a butt like that," Kim, who was starring on the Real Housewives of Atlanta at the time, unabashedly said, adding that she calls her now-husband "tightass." She continued: "But again I didn't really think anything. I just thought, 'Wow he's got a really cute butt and a million-dollar smile.' I love big wide smiles. His energy was great, but 'OK, I'm filming, I'm working, I gotta go' and that was my mindset."
IN THIS TOGETHER
Following their 2011 nuptials, the NFL athlete made the decision to adopt Kim's two daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 15. "I don't know if I could love anybody else's children as much as Kroy loves the girls," Kim told E! News. "I just don't know if I have it in me." The couple share four kids — Kaia, 3, Kane, 3, Kash, 5, and Kroy, Jr., 6 — together.
LIFE CHANGES
"Before Kim and before the girls and before the boys, I lived a pretty regimented life," Kroy revealed of his life before meeting the reality star. "I'd wake up, eat breakfast, go to work, come home … it was pretty normal. Now, my house isn't going to be as clean as it was before, but it's not important. Those things are not important and it's all about prioritizing and understanding."
VERY PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION
Kim got handsy — literally — by grabbing her husband's crotch in front of daughter Brielle, who captured the entire thing on Snapchat. "Goodbye," Brielle said in the video. "What the f—!" Meanwhile, Kim posted the crotch grab on her Snapchat and Instagram with the caption, "And to all a goodnight…"
ALL ABOUT COMPROMISE
"If you unload the dishwasher and you bathe the babies, then that makes me want to have sex that night because you helped me with those things," Kim said to Kroy on a 2015 episode of Don't Be Tardy, offering up an example on how the couple compromises.
BARING ALL
Kim showed off her husband in a Snapchat photo, posting a nude shot of the footballer with only his private area covered. "My baby! Don't you wish beyotches," the Don't Be Tardy star wrote under the photo along with a pair of emojis.
DIFFICULT TIMES
In April 2017, the couple's son Kash was hospitalized after a dog bite left him with "very traumatic injuries." That same month, the Don't Be Tardy star shared an Instagram photo of her husband walking alongside their son's hospital bed as the 4-year-old boy recovered after surgery. The reality star praised her husband in the grateful post, noting that Kroy rushed to be with his injured son. "I don't know what I would do without you @kroybiermann," wrote Kim. "Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room."
CELEBRATING LOVE
Just in time for Mother's Day in 2017, Kim and Kroy, who star in Don't Be Tardy, and their kids wore wedding-ready ensembles for a low-key oceanside ceremony to celebrate the couple's six and a half years marriage. "I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet!" Kim captioned a family photo following the pair's vow renewal. "I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!"
'SUPERMAN' VIBES
"No words to truly describe how much I love you! I love every single inch of you!" Kim wrote on Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day in 2017. "Just so damn grateful to be your wife! Thank you for loving me like you do! #SuperMan #My[heart]."
