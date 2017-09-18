LUST AT FIRST SIGHT

While Kim reveals she wasn't looking for a relationship when she met Kroy, she couldn't help but keep her eyes off the football player — or his backside. "When I saw his butt, I have never in my life seen a butt like that," Kim, who was starring on the Real Housewives of Atlanta at the time, unabashedly said, adding that she calls her now-husband "tightass." She continued: "But again I didn't really think anything. I just thought, 'Wow he's got a really cute butt and a million-dollar smile.' I love big wide smiles. His energy was great, but 'OK, I'm filming, I'm working, I gotta go' and that was my mindset."