Kim Zolciak Pens Heartfelt Note to Fellow Single Moms as She Reflects on Being 'Scared Out of My Mind' at 23

At the age of 23, Kim Zolciak-Biermann became a single parent.

Now, 16 years later, Zolciak-Biermann is a mother of six, stars on two hit Bravo shows and is married to the love of her life — but she still remembers feeling scared and alone in her early 20s.

On Wednesday, the Don’t Be Tardy star penned a heartfelt note reflecting on her years as a single mom and encouraged fellow single mothers to “keep believing and achieving,” despite their circumstances.

“Me and my sweet @arianabiermann I had her at 23yrs old and became a single parent close to her delivery! Scared out of my mind …” she captioned a throwback black-and-white photo of herself holding daughter Ariana, now 16, as an infant.



“I can’t help reflect back and Thank God for the strength to keep going! I’m living proof that if you keep on believing miracles can happen!!” she continued.

Zolciak-Biermann, 39, wrote: “To every single mother in this world I know it’s not easy quite frankly I don’t know how I did it, but keep believing and achieving! Dreams do come true!! Nobody could stop me from achieving my dreams and nobody can stop you! STAY STRONG!”

And to all fans questioning whether her long, golden locks was a wig, she assured that her real hair was on display in the photo: “P.S I have great hair yes and no this isn’t a wig 😂 this was 16yrs ago ❤️ for sure have the good hair gene 🙏🏼”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member frequently give thanks for the blessings in her life, including her husband, Kroy Biermann and children, on social media.

Earlier this year, Zolciak-Biermann gave an adoring shout-out to the former NFL player during a beachfront vacation in her “happy place,” which was filled with lots of sun, sand and bathing suits.

“So incredibly thankful for the MOST incredible man that has ever walked this planet. My rock, my best friend, my confidante, my lover, my strength, my Inspiration. You amaze me @kroybiermann,” she began the post. “You daily are a perfect example to our children of how selfless, nurturing, and generous a human should be. Your discipline, your structure, your determination is incredible to me.”

“I love you so much and there isn’t a second that goes by in a day that I don’t look at you and smile and feel so loved, so respected, so cherished and so honored to be your wife,” she concluded the note, and added the hashtags, “#ThankYouGod #APerfectExampleOfARealMan #BlessedAndIknowIt.”