Kim Zolciak Claps Back at Marlon Wayans After He Compares Her to His White Chicks Character

From #RoachGate to refuting plastic surgery rumors, Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn’t afraid to stand up for herself.

Her latest social media scuffle went down Sunday after Marlon Wayans posted an unflattering screenshot of the Bravo star, quipping that she looks like his White Chicks character. (In the 2004 comedy, the actor and his brother Shawn play two black FBI agents disguised as white women.)

“No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The f—?!” he captioned the photo.

Kim, 39, wasted no time commenting directly on the post.

“Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you,” she wrote. “This hurts but I guess [it’s] all for laughs.”

Her husband Kroy Biermann, 32, also weighed in, according to a screenshot obtained by the Comments by Celebs’ Twitter account.

“You should hope & pray that one day a grown man never takes this kind of dig at the expense of your daughter,” he wrote. “Grow up dude.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Marlon Wayans Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

And while Kroy jumped to his wife’s defense this time, he’s usually the one advising her to take the high road when it comes feuding online.

“I help her — before she sends out that tweet that she really wants to send out,” he explained during a January appearance on Steve Harvey‘s talk show.

“He says, ‘Baby, you don’t really want to do that. Let’s just go have a glass of wine, sweetheart,’ ” Kim added. “And then he takes the phone away.”