TV

10 Important Bikini Lessons We Can Learn from Kim Zolciak-Biermann

We can learn a lot from the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

IT'S OKAY IF YOU'RE NOT A BREAKFAST EATER

Does this piece of advice have anything to do with posing in a bikini? Not really ... but it does include the reality star in a nude two-piece. In this video clip, Zolciak-Biermann also revealed that she just isn't that into breakfast.

2 of 10

 

GO ALL OUT ON A RAINY DAY

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum won't let a little rain keep her from playing dress-up — especially when an itty-bitty two-piece is involved.

3 of 10

Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

TRY TO LOOK AWAY FROM THE CAMERA

We get that sultry selfies reign supreme, even on tropical vacations, but sometimes a maybe-candid that doubles as a fitting backdrop for a thoughtful caption is what's missing from your Instagram feed.

 

4 of 10

Source: Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

WHEN IN DOUBT, GO FOR THE GOLD

It's literally your time to shine — and what better way to do so than with a statement-making bikini.

5 of 10

SnapChat

SHOW OFF AN EXTRA SLIVER OF SKIN

That's why off-the-shoulder tops were invented, obviously.

6 of 10

SnapChat

PRACTICE YOUR BELFIE SKILLS

It's imperative to snap a few different angles before hitting the beach.

7 of 10

Courtesy Kim Zolciak

BRING YOUR PHOTO SHOOT OUTSIDE

The great outdoors offer an IRL filter that rivals that of a bathroom mirror's. Plus, an up-close shot of a barely there bikini top is always preferred.

8 of 10

kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram

PRETEND YOU'RE POSING FOR AN ALBUM COVER

An abs-baring two-piece and awe-inspiring beach backdrop will do that to you.

9 of 10

Source: Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

BREAK OUT THE RUFFLES

The detail is not only a cute departure from form-fitting styles, but also flattering.

10 of 10

Instagram

TRY OUT A BATHING SUIT

But before leaving, always snap a selfie to document the moment.

See Also

More

More