TV
10 Important Bikini Lessons We Can Learn from Kim Zolciak-Biermann
We can learn a lot from the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 10
IT'S OKAY IF YOU'RE NOT A BREAKFAST EATER
Does this piece of advice have anything to do with posing in a bikini? Not really ... but it does include the reality star in a nude two-piece. In this video clip, Zolciak-Biermann also revealed that she just isn't that into breakfast.
2 of 10
GO ALL OUT ON A RAINY DAY
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum won't let a little rain keep her from playing dress-up — especially when an itty-bitty two-piece is involved.
3 of 10
TRY TO LOOK AWAY FROM THE CAMERA
We get that sultry selfies reign supreme, even on tropical vacations, but sometimes a maybe-candid that doubles as a fitting backdrop for a thoughtful caption is what's missing from your Instagram feed.
4 of 10
WHEN IN DOUBT, GO FOR THE GOLD
It's literally your time to shine — and what better way to do so than with a statement-making bikini.
5 of 10
SHOW OFF AN EXTRA SLIVER OF SKIN
That's why off-the-shoulder tops were invented, obviously.
6 of 10
PRACTICE YOUR BELFIE SKILLS
It's imperative to snap a few different angles before hitting the beach.
7 of 10
BRING YOUR PHOTO SHOOT OUTSIDE
The great outdoors offer an IRL filter that rivals that of a bathroom mirror's. Plus, an up-close shot of a barely there bikini top is always preferred.
8 of 10
PRETEND YOU'RE POSING FOR AN ALBUM COVER
An abs-baring two-piece and awe-inspiring beach backdrop will do that to you.
9 of 10
BREAK OUT THE RUFFLES
The detail is not only a cute departure from form-fitting styles, but also flattering.
10 of 10
TRY OUT A BATHING SUIT
But before leaving, always snap a selfie to document the moment.
See Also
More
More
How Dancing with the Stars Fans Can Win Big by Guessing Season 25's Winner
Yolanda Hadid: How Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Saved My Life
Chris Soules Makes Appearance in Iowa Fatal Accident Case After Trip to New York
BiP's Danielle Lombard on Dean Unglert: 'Our Outlook on Life and Love Was Similar — or So I Thought'
Jim Carrey to Star in His First TV Series Since In Living Color