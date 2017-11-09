Everything a child needs for school can quickly add up – especially if you have six kids.

However, Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughters received designer “book bags” this year.

The mother of six shared a photo of her daughters, Brielle, 20, and sister Kaia, who turns 4 on Nov. 25, wearing Gucci backpacks on Instagram Wednesday. “@briellebiermann spoiling @kaiabiermann #bookbags #gucci,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, wrote in the caption.

@briellebiermann spoiling @kaiabiermann #MatchingBookBags #Gucci

Brielle picked out the $3,490 Gucci animal studs leather backpack that features metallic cicadas, moths, bees and lion heads. (No cockroaches here!)

While Kaia opted for the smaller GG Marmont animal studs leather backpack which retails for $2,490.

The eldest Biermann child also took to her Instagram Story to show off her newly-purchased Chanel nylon astronaut bookbag, even creating a poll for the question: “Should I keep this Chanel book bag? Yes/No”

Kaia is not like most 3-year-olds as her life has been documented on television and on her famous mom’s social media.

The Don’t Be Tardy star recently took her youngest daughter to get her ears pierced, documenting the whole experience for her fans on Snapchat.

“She has begged me for two years!” Zolciak-Biermann said in one of the brief clips. “Brielle had her ears pierced at like, 3 weeks [old].”

In addition to Kaia and Brielle, the Bravo star is mom to Kaia’s twin brother Kane, sons KJ, 6, and Kash, 4, and daughter Ariana, 16.

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.