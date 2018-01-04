Kim Zolciak-Biermann has her hands full with six kids — but her baby fever is running high.

The Don’t Be Tardy star — who is mom to Brielle, 20, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4 — stopped by Steve Harvey‘s eponymous talk show on Thursday with her husband Kroy Biermann and revealed that she’s got babies on the brain.

Though Kroy, 32, got a vasectomy after the twins were born — “Twins will do that to you!” quipped Kim — he admitted that his wife wants him to get the procedure reversed. But when it comes to expanding their family, the professional linebacker wants to take it slow.

“We kind of just went for it — we had good careers and the space and everything, and we wanted kids, so we just went for it,” he said. “Right now, we’ve got a lot of irons in the fire, so … you know, maybe we should plan a little better.”

“I’m about to be 40!” Kim, 39, fired back. “How much planning does he want to do?”

As for why she wants another child, the reality star explained that she’s longing for some much-needed down-time.

“I went back to work seven days after I had KJ, a couple of weeks after I had Kash, and shortly after I had the twins. I didn’t really have a break,” she said. “So I dream of having a baby, and just six weeks off, and living in that fantasy world.”

But according to her hubby, she’s not cut out for that lifestyle.

“What I told her is that’s not her anyways,” said Kroy. “She has this vision of like, ‘Oh, I’ll relax, and take bubble baths with the baby!’ And I’m like, ‘That’s not you! You’re a go-getter. You can’t do that anyways, even if you wanted to.’ She has like, [ADHD] to the extreme, so for her to chill out, that wouldn’t happen.”

The Bravo star also touched on her ongoing feud with NeNe Leakes, which erupted after Kim’s daughter Brielle alleged she found cockroaches in Leakes’ home, prompting Leakes, 49, to accuse the mother-daughter duo of being “racist.” (The incident will play out on this season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.)

“Never say never,” said Kim when asked if she sees herself patching things up with Leakes. “But she’s definitely done a little bit of damage this last time, with social media, and kind of her mouth.”

“Don’t mess with my man, my money or my kids — and we’re good,” she warned.

So how involved does Kroy get in his wife’s feuds?

“I help her before she sends out that tweet that she really wants to send out,” he said.

“He says, ‘Baby, you really don’t want to do that. Let’s just go have a glass of wine, sweetheart,’ — and takes the phone away,” added Kim.