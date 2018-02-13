When Kim Zolciak-Biermann goes on vacation, sometimes that includes going on a vacation from clothes – or bikini tops at least.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, shared photos from her trip with husband Kroy on Instagram Monday, wearing just a pair of animal print bikini bottoms. “Day 1 of our getaway I would go to the end of this earth for you my love, my best friend, my strength, my heart, and my world,” Zolciak-Biermann captioned her two photos.

Though the mother of six received several comments, one specific reaction had fans and followers in hysterics. “Where is ur top?” Zolciak-Biermann’s second eldest child, 16-year-old daughter Ariana wrote in the comments section.

“@arianabiermann it’s on you can’t see it?” the Don’t Be Tardy star responded.

While Zolciak-Biermann enjoys traveling with Kroy and her family, it appears she prefers not to the same with her Bravo costars.

On the latest RHOA episode, most all the Housewives hopped on a flight to Barcelona for season 10’s big girls trip.

Zolciak-Biermann told the ladies that she wasn’t going to travel to Spain without her husband due to the mini-stroke she had in September 2015, which led to her hospitalization and, eventually, heart surgery after doctors discovered an existing genetic condition that required treatment.

“Less than two years ago, I had a stroke coming from L.A. which is a four-hour flight. Going to Barcelona, which is a 10-hour flight, does make me nervous,” she said. “I know that my husband would make sure I’m okay. He knows why signs to look for… It makes me very uneasy.”

Adding, “I don’t know why it’s an issue to bring Kroy. He’s my husband. I don’t understand what the problem is.”

Meanwhile, Zolciak-Biermann’s topless picture comes a couple days after she shared a makeup and wig-free selfie. “I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “I love being a woman, dressing up, and I also love running around in my La Perla pajamas bottoms (that are old as s— — I wear them every day) and my bathrobe.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.