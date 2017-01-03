Who’s That?! Kim Zolciack Is Unrecognizable in Throwback Photo From When She Was 16

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is feeling nostalgic!

Just two weeks after The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, shared stunning side-by-side photos of her younger self with some of her children, she’s at it again. Zolciak-Biermann came across a photo of herself as a teenager and shared the snap on her Instagram on Monday.

“Cleaning house today and I just can’t believe how time flies!” she captioned the throwback photo of herself smiling for the camera with a pink and black ribbon in her hair. “I was 16ish here at my dance recital. i did tap, ballet and jazz for 14 years!”

No wonder she joined Dancing with the Stars in 2015, competing for three weeks before being forced to drop out of the competition after suffering a mini stroke that required heart surgery and prevented her from traveling.

Previously, Zolciak-Biermann compared her teenage children to a similar photo of herself at 16.

Welllll.. wow @briellebiermann ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:27pm PST

Wow look @arianabiermann A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:14pm PST

Wow look @kashbiermann A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:10pm PST

In one post, Zolciak-Biermann compared herself to oldest daughter Brielle, 19. The pair’s shared features were obvious: big brown eyes and glossy smile.

Wrote the Don’t Be Tardy star, “Welllll.. wow @briellebiermann.”

Brielle and her mom are still total look-alikes – they’ve even had the same plastic surgery. Both ladies have had lip fillers – but that’s it, Brielle insists.

She also made comparisons between herself and daughter Ariana, 15, and son Kash, 4.