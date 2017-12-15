Kim Zolciak-Biermann Renews Her Vows: Husband Kroy Is 'Still the Hottest Thing I've Ever Seen'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are renewing their wedding vows on Friday’s Don’t Be Tardy — and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive first look.

The couple, who married on November 11,2011, walked down the aisle again over Mother’s Day weekend in Turks and Caicos. The romantic beachside ceremony was timed to the seven-year anniversary of the first time they met. (They were introduced in May 2010 during a Dancing with Atlanta Stars event, as seen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta).

By their side were their six children: Brielle, 20 Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3 — who all held hands with Kim and Kroy in a circle during the couple’s vows. An arch of white and pink flowers stood behind them.

“There are a lot of happy tears. A vow renewal is something I’ve always want to do, and we did it with all the kids around us — which was really special,” Zolciak-Biermann, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands now, while sharing two photos from her happy day. “Our family has grown so much over the years, but we’ve always remained a tight team.”

“The whole day was beautiful,” she gushes, “I’m really looking forward to watching it again, because I feel like it went by so fast!”

The Biermann Bunch Gustavo Caballero/Bravo

The Biermann Bunch all looked elegant at the event —the boys all wore white shirts, pink bow ties, suspenders and striped shorts, while the girls wore long, romantic white gowns. Kim and Kroy matched them perfectly, she in a flowing strapless white wedding dress and Kroy in a cream-colored suit with white button-down shirt.

“Time definitely flew by,” Kroy, 32, says in an clip of the episode PEOPLE can also exclusively premiere.

“We’ve gone from me carrying KJ down the aisle to me walking down the aisle with KJ, Kash and Kane,” he adds, looking back on the episode. “Things have definitely changed for the better.”

They may have changed, but there’s still one thing that’s the same in Kim’s eyes.

“Kroy’s still the hottest thing I’ve ever seen,” she tells PEOPLE, reminiscing on the asset of Kroy’s that originally caught her eye. “That a**? Nothing’s changed, it’s pretty insane.”

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gustavo Caballero/Bravo

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Renews Vows to Husband Kroy Biermann in Gorgeous Beach Ceremony

Back in March, Kim first announced that she was planning a big ceremony in a video snapped during a gondola ride with Kroy in Italy.

“You’ve been locked in,” Kim said. “I asked Kroy to I guess renew our vows — I don’t know if I asked you or I told him or something.”

For more on Kroy and Kim, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands now

“She told me she had planned this whole big thing to renew our vows,” said the former Atlanta Falcons player.

Kim later shared a few shots of the vow renewal on Instagram in May, writing, “I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!”

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.