For the first time since the terrifying incident in April, Kim Zolciak Biermann’s young son Kash came face-to-face with the dog that bit him.

On Friday’s Don’t Be Tardy episode, Kim, 39, and her husband Kroy Biermann, 32, brought home the canine that bit 5-year-old Kash earlier this year. Prior to reintroducing Sinner (Sinn) — a husky-boxer mix that the Biermanns had rescued as a puppy three years earlier — the duo installed a separate, gated area for the dog, which required a key that only Kim and Kroy have access to.

“We’ve been through so much to get to this point. First and foremost, our main focus was Kash — fixing the booboos, making sure that he was emotionally ready,” Kroy explained. “And then we shifted our focus to: Can we actually have Sinn here?”

On April 23, Kim broke the news of her son’s bite by posting a photo of Kroy holding her hand while they both lovingly looked down at Kash in his hospital bed. “I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” reads the mom of six’s Instagram post.

Source: Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

Since the bite, Kash has healed and “has perfect vision in both eyes,” Kim explained to Andy Cohen during a May 7 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!

“We met with behavioral specialists, we talked about it, we prayed about it, we asked Kash, we did all these things and ultimately came to the decision that at this point, it would be in both Kash’s and Sinn’s best interest to see if we can introduce him back into our home and in our family,” Kroy told viewers.

Prior to the reunion, Kroy showcased the dog’s new exercise area to Kash: “Since he can’t be roaming around the yard by himself without adult supervision, we put him in here and we can walk away and we know that he’s safe and everybody’s safe.”

In preparation for Sinn to come home, the couple moved his crate and set up the dog run, which is a quiet space where Sinn can “get some more exercise and kind of de-stress. If he gets hot, he’s got his own pool. Plenty of space for him to chew on some bones and walk around and go potty,” he told Kash, who admitted to being excited about the dog’s return.

“I think it’s a very important step for Kash to see Sinn in the flesh and see that he’s under control, that he is put in his place,” Kroy said.

“Kash may say he wants to be around Sinn, but we don’t know how Kash is actually going to react when he sees Sinn,” Kim shared.

Added Kroy, “If he’s like, ‘Whoa, this is too much for me,’ then we will definitely pump the brakes or stop it altogether.”

After Kroy attached Sinn’s muzzle, he brought the dog out to Kash, who immediately laid on the ground and snuggled the canine. “Hey buddy,” Kash said before he rested his head on Sinn. “You’re a good boy.”

“I love Sinn a lot,” Kash admitted.”My favorite thing to do with Sinner is to play with him a lot.”

“We all really love Sinn, but Kash really, really loves Sinn, and that’s really the only reason why we’re bringing Sinn back,” Kim said. “I’m just really glad that we’re both on the same page. I know this has been a really tough decision for both of us.”

“And it’s a decision that can be changed within the hour,” added Kroy. “If for whatever reason I don’t feel comfortable, I’ll fix it, he’ll be gone and we’ll figure it out.”

While speaking about Kash’s love for Sinn, both Kim and Kroy were visibly emotional and fought back tears.

“I would be proud of Kash no matter what he did, but I am very taken back with how he has reacted — just who he is as a person. Unfortunately, this was a very bad accident, but it gave us a view into Kash’s little heart and into his little mind,” said Kroy. “He’s a pretty cool dude.”

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE in November, Kim and Kroy revealed that Sinn was the dog who bit Kash — and explained their reasoning for keeping the pet.

Kash and Sinn were playing outside alongside the Biermanns’ other son KJ, 6, when Kroy was using a leaf blower to clean the yard.

“Sinn doesn’t like the blower, so he’s already in high alert,” Kroy said on a previous episode of Don’t Be Tardy, which documented the aftermath of Sinn’s bite. “My back was to the dogs and the boys. I hear Kash be loud, and then I hear barking. And then I hear Kash screaming, he’s crying very loud. At that point I think he’s scared, but then I realize Sinn bit Kash. He’s dripping blood everywhere on his shirt. He pulls his hands down and there’s multiple lacerations, I can’t see his eye. I knew it was a very dire emergency.”

The decision to keep Sinn didn’t come easy for the family. “I hated Sinn,” Kroy said. “I genuinely felt a deep rage for what he had done to my son. Sinn was always a good dog, extremely obedient and protective and not at all aggressive. He’s hyper-active and hyper-sensitive but wants to work and loves to be commanded. I love my dog, and nothing like this had ever happened to me before. But it’s my son. I don’t love anything more than my flesh and blood. I thought, ‘I don’t want to see the dog — he doesn’t get a second chance.’ ”

But what finally clicked for the Biermanns was when they understood that Kash had been bitten, not attacked. “That was a turning point for me,” Kim said, revealing they watched security camera footage of the incident. “It was not an attack — he nipped at Kash’s face in an attempt to communicate with Kash. Not that that is an excuse. But he took off running. It wasn’t as if he was attacking. Sinn knew he had done wrong.”

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.