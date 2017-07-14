Will Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Need Additional Surgery After Dog Bite Left His Face ‘Broken’?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is breathing a sigh of relief that her son won’t need additional surgery after a dog bite left his face “broken.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star gave an update on Thursday about her 4-year-old son Kash‘s facial injuries nearly three months after he suffered a dog bite towards the end of April.

After a recent visit to the office of the plastic surgeon who performed the surgery on Kash the night of the bite, Zolciak-Biermann happily announced that her son won’t need any further reconstruction.

“[Dr. Williams] performed the surgery the night Kash was bit! He said, ‘He is pleased with his progress and he doesn’t feel he will need additional surgeries,’ ” wrote Zolciak-Biermann, 39, on Instagram.

She continued her positive post by giving thanks to God and Dr. Williams for his “magical hands.”

“Kash’s face was broken and had to be pieced literally back together and due to all the swelling/trauma you don’t know for several weeks if more surgery is needed in order to align the face. Well we just got the news we were hoping for! 🙏🏼This is nothing short of a divine intervention,” she continued.

The reality star concluded the post: “Thank you for all your prayers you have no idea how much they truly helped! Upwards and Onwards.”

Kash had a terrifying incident with a dog in April that sent him to the hospital and in danger of losing sight in his left eye.

In early May, she revealed that her son “has healed up incredibly” following the bite.

“Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good!” she shared on Instagram.

Since the encounter, Zolciak-Biermann and her husband Kroy, 31, have slowly been reintroducing their six kids, Kash in particular, to more dogs to help them get over any fear of animals they might have developed after the attack.

“Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals,” she wrote in a May 28 Instagram post. “Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didnt/don’t want him to fear animals after all he has been through.”