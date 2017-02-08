Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Back on Real Housewives of Atlanta – and Kenya Moore Is Not Happy

From Kenya Moore‘s violent boyfriend to Cynthia Bailey‘s divorce from husband Peter Thomas to Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks‘ suggestion that Kandi Burruss might have swum in the lady pond, the first half of The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s ninth season has already brought plenty of drama … and that’s apparently just the beginning.

In an exclusive trailer for the second half of the hit Bravo franchise’s current season, the drama in the ATL explodes with, among other things, the return of original Atlanta Housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

She was last seen on RHOA‘s season 5, when she exited the series a few episodes in after refusing to go on a girl’s trip with the cast. Since then, she, her husband Kroy Biermann and their brood of children have run amok on their hit spinoff show Don’t Be Tardy.

But the opening of Shereé Whitfield‘s Chateau Shereé brings Zolciak-Biermann back for the RHOA cameras — and it doesn’t take long for her to pop-off on Moore.

“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now, so worry about that,” Moore quips in the clip.

“Bitch, you want to be me,” Zolciak-Biermann responds. “You want to have a baby, you can’t. You want to have a man, you f—ing don’t. Bye.”

That’s just one of the many crazy things wrapped up in the trailer.

Among the bombshells? Bailey and Thomas might be getting back together, a divorce party for Parks, Whitfield breaking down in tears during a conversation with her ex-husband, Apollo Nida’s new fiancée crashing the opening of Burruss and Todd Tucker’s new restaurant, and a battle between Burruss and Williams that ends with Burruss threatening to “f—ing choke the s— out this bitch.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday with an all-new episode at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.