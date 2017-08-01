This week, Kim Zolciak-Biermann will be adding the role of nurse to the many hats she already wears.

The Don’t Be Tardy star had to take two of her children — daughter Brielle, 20, and son Kash, 4 — to the hospital, where they went under the knife for separate procedures: tonsils and adenoid removal.

On Tuesday, the mother of six shared a photo of the recovery room, where she and husband Kroy Biermann, 31, stood between a sleeping Brielle and Kash as they rested in their hospital beds.

“2 kids same recovery room! 😩 it’s all good though had the best doctor!” Kim, 39, wrote on Instagram.

Though her children appeared to be unaware that the photo was being taken while they snoozed post-procedure, Kim said she had the picture snapped for the memory books.

“Had to take a pic for @kashbiermann and @briellebiermann for memory sake,” she explained. “Tonsils and adenoids removed! Onward and Upwards ⬆️ #ImTheBiggerBsby #GetItTogetherMama ❌⭕️.”



The first half of 2017 has been filled with hospital visits for the Biermann and Zolciak family.

This past spring, the reality star, who will be returning as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, had to take Kash to the hospital after he was bitten by a dog. “I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” she revealed on Instagram at the end of April.

But in the three months since the traumatic incident, Kash has recovered from his injuries.

“He’s doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest we can fix!” Kim told Andy Cohen in early May.

Though the incident was terrifying for the family, Kim learned many valuable lessons as a result.

“Kash has taught me so much these last 3 weeks, who would have thought a 4 year old could teach a 38 (almost 39 on Friday) year old so much,” Kim admitted.



“Having a positive attitude is super important I taught him that, but he taught me to trust in the process EVERY step of the way. I’m such a control freak and in this situation I was completely out of control.”

Don’t Be Tardy’s sixth season is expected to premiere soon.