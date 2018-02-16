Kim Zolciak-Biermann is attempting to protect her kids in the wake of the horrific high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

After a mass shooting unfolded Wednesday inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, the mother of six — she is mom to Brielle, 20, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4 — revealed that she had purchased bulletproof backpacks for her children.

“I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world,” she said about a conversation she had with her husband, Kroy Biermann, after news of the shooting broke.



“He said, ‘best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags,’ ” the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote in the Instagram caption, which accompanied a screenshot of the black backpack — valued at $114.29. “You know I just did!”

“It’s better than not having anything at all,” she continued. “Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It’s certified.”

Broward County officials confirmed 17 people — adults and children — were killed in the mass shooting, which took place around dismissal time, and at least 12 people were taken to area hospitals for injuries.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said 12 people were killed within the school building, two people were killed just outside the building, one person was killed on a nearby street corner and two people died in the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Nikolas Cruz, 19, is in custody and is being held without bond. He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and has not yet entered a plea. He is a former student of the school who got expelled for disciplinary reasons, said Israel.

On Thursday, Israel said his investigators, as well as agents with the FBI, interviewed more than 2,000 people as part of their ongoing probe.

The FBI also confirmed Thursday evening the shooter posted a message on YouTube last year, declaring, “I am going to be a professional school shooter.”