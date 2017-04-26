Kim Zolciak-Biermann Pens Sweet Instagram Tribute to Husband Kroy After Son Was Bitten by Dog

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is feeling thankful these days after her young son Kash was hospitalized over the weekend for a dog bite that left him with “very traumatic injuries.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star shared an Instagram photo of her husband Kroy Biermann walking alongside their son’s hospital bed as the 4-year-old boy recovered after surgery. The reality star praised her husband in the grateful post, noting that Biermann rushed to be with his injured son.

“I don’t know what I would do without you @kroybiermann ❤️ Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room,” Zolciak-Biermann, 38, wrote alongside the photo.

I don't know what I would do without you @kroybiermann ❤️ Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair…Those were the least of our worries. A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

“He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair … Those were the least of our worries.”

Zolciak-Biermann first broke news of the attack in an Instagram post on Sunday, showing her husband holding Kash’s hand while the little boy rested on a hospital bed covered in a blanket.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” she wrote.

Zolciak-Biermann noted that she had canceled her Watch What Happens Live appearance for Sunday on Bravo.

First and fair most THANK YOU for all your prayers 🙏🏼 they were heard ❤ and Kash is going home today earlier then expected. Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts. We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn't be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum revealed on Instagram that Kash would return home on Monday, noting that the boy would be discharged from the hospital “earlier then expected.”

“Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts,” she wrote in the post. “We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn’t be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery.”