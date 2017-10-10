Kim Zolciak-Biermann Obtains Legal Counsel in Wake of NeNe Leakes' 'Racist' Claims Against RHOA Costar

The feud continues between these frenemies.

Days after Kim Zolciak-Biermann was accused by fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes of being a “racist,” the mother of six has obtained legal counsel, PEOPLE confirms. (A rep for Leakes had no comment.)

“I don’t take this lightly. It’s one thing like I said to kind of banter back and forth and have an opinion,” Zolciak-Biermann, 39, told E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday. “This is far beyond just having an opinion.”

The reality star’s decision to hire legal advisors comes on the heels of a public feud that involves herself, her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann and Leakes.

On Thursday, Leakes, 49, slammed Brielle over claims of “prejudice” after the mother-daughter pair visited Leakes’ home and allegedly found cockroaches. Leakes shared her response to an old video that showed Brielle in her bathroom with what appeared to be black bugs.

In addition, Leakes shared the recently resurfaced video of Brielle on her own Instagram account.

“@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—-! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f—ing with me and mine!” Leakes wrote in the comments section.

“Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash,” she concluded.

Also on Thursday, Brielle responded in the comment section of her own Instagram post after a follower accused her of calling Leakes a “black roach.”

“I’m not calling BLACK people roaches! I found a roach in NENEs home! not calling her a roach dumb f—. doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, hispanic, asian etc you can still have roaches in ur house if u don’t f—ing clean ur s—!!! #callorkinpls,” the eldest Biermann child wrote.

Then, Leakes responded in the comments of a separate Instagram account, calling the Biermann duo “racists.”

“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home, (which she nor kim were invited to so be clear abt that as well) was pure disgusting, racist, learned behavior etc,” Leakes wrote, adding, “children are NOT off limits when you allow your child to talk to adults any kind of way, post disrespectful things on social media and so on. Kim is a calculating bio polar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.”

Zolciak-Biermann told her side of the story to defend Brielle, saying RHOA fans and viewers will soon see the bug incident play out on the upcoming season.

“First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM’s blew up! She removed the video immediately!! I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well!” Zolciak-Biermann wrote on Instagram.

“Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY,” Zolciak-Biermann concluded.

In a follow-up post, Zolciak-Biermann wrote a lengthy statement.

“It’s so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad. Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leaks has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort. (It’s convenient that I’m not racist when we are getting along.),” she said.

"At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you.

“In a day and age where racism is very much alive and people are actually dying because of real racists, it’s heartbreaking that NeNe would cry wolf like this only because she’s upset. I think everyone including Nene needs to spend some time uplifting people insted of tearing them down. Nene should be embracing love instead of making up lies. There is absolutely no credibility to anything that she has said. I will NOT stand for these slanderous comments!”

Later, Leakes responded to Zolciak-Biermann’s post with another statement of her own.

“Kim Zolciak is the one that sent the video to Cynthia, Sheree, Marlo, Porsha and Kandi while we were filming in Spain. Now she has the nerve to make a pitty post! No one from Kim’s household was invited to my white party. Kim came as Sheree’s plus 1. She is a huge lier,” Leakes wrote.

“All this season I have done nothing but try an be kind to her even when she said disrespectful things to me and broke glasses in my home. I STILL continue to be kind to her but this calculated video that was shot in my home during a time when we had no problems shows how low she will really go! Then she turns around an try to get the fans on her side of this s— #trash.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 5 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.