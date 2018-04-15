Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says She’s ‘Never’ Returning to RHOA After Andy Cohen Said She’s ‘Done’

It doesn’t look like Kim Zolciak-Biermann has plans to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Shortly after Andy Cohen said Zolciak-Biermann’s days on RHOA were over, the 39-year-old told TMZ on Saturday that she would “never, never” be returning to the Bravo series.

When asked to explain why she was done with the show, the 39-year-old said it was “too much stress — unneeded stress” but that fans could still check her out on Don’t Be Tardy, which Bravo recently confirmed would be coming back for a seventh season.

Earlier this week, the 49-year-old host of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen shared similar sentiments, telling E! News, “I think she’s done, yeah.”

Recounting the tension between Zolciak-Biermann and her longtime rival NeNe Leakes while filming the most recent RHOA season reunion, Cohen added, “[Kim] walked out of that reunion and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions.’ ”

Though a rep for Bravo previously had no comment to PEOPLE, casting decisions are typically made after a season’s reunion wraps.

Zolciak-Biermann was one of the original Atlanta Housewives when the show first premiered in October 2008, before deciding to leave RHOA halfway through season 5.

“[RHOA] can be very combative. A lot of negativity,” she told PEOPLE in July, when looking back on her time on the show. “I just was extremely frustrated — it just was really a trying season for me. I had had enough.”

But after years of being away from RHOA, Zolciak-Biermann returned to the show for Shereé Whitfield’s housewarming party at the season 9 finale — where she quickly butted heads with Kenya Moore.

Asked at the time if she would consider rejoining the show for its 10th season, Zolciak-Biermann told PEOPLE she would consider it.

“I’m very motivated by money,” she said. “Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

After agreeing to return to the show in season 10 as a “Friend of the Housewives,” Zolciak-Biermann quickly became involved in some major drama with fellow OG Atlanta Housewife Leakes. The most explosive incident came when Zolciak-Biermann said Leakes was “sick and disgusting” and lived in a “roach nest,” which came to be known as #RoachGate.

Leakes responded with her own slams, calling Zolciak-Biermann “racist” and claiming she and her daughter Brielle “don’t like black people.”

In a preview for Sunday’s RHOA season 10 reunion part 2, Zolciak-Biermann and Leakes face off about their troubles in a heated battle that appears to lead to Zolciak-Biermann walking off the reunion stage in anger.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion part 2 airs Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo