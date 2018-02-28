Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Almost 40' and 'Feeling It' in Latest Selfie

Kim Zolciak-Biermann won’t be 40 until May, but she’s “feeling it” in her latest selfie.

The mother of six — Brielle, 20, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4 — shared an unusually glamour-free selfie to Snapchat on Tuesday, labelling it, “Almost 40 (in May) and I’m feeling it today.”

Hours later, the Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star looked back on her decade-long career on reality TV.

“I can’t believe I have been on 📺 10 yrs!” she wrote on Instagram, reflecting on her past. “WOW it’s been so incredible! I’ve learned so much about me, met the love of my entire life, had babies on TV, had surgeries on TV, cried on TV, laughed on TV, got married on TV, moved 3 times on TV, had my first baby graduate on TV, [and] my second baby be sneaky on TV 😜.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Zolciak-Biermann also gave her fans advice about how to be achieve their dreams.

“I wrote my story in my teens in my journal and it said exactly what I have done for these last 10 yrs!” she said. “What you think you create. What you believe you receive! The power of our words is really something magnificent. Try it!!”

“Negative self talk is still talk, what you speak comes back to you 10 folds like a boomerang! Try it!!!” she said. “Speak something you dream of into existence!”

Earlier this month, Zolciak-Biermann opened up about the concern she felt for her family in the wake of the horrific high school shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida — telling her Instagram followers that she was purchasing bulletproof backpacks.

“I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world,” she said about a conversation she had with her husband, Kroy Biermann, after news of the shooting broke.

“It’s better than not having anything at all,” Zolciak-Biermann continued. “Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It’s certified.”

She and Kroy also gave Brielle a rose gold handgun for her birthday Monday.