‘He’s Locked in Forever’: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Husband Kroy Planning for Romantic Vow Renewal Ceremony

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband Kroy Biermann made a lifelong marital commitment nearly six years ago — and are planning to renew their promises to one another in a vow renewal ceremony!

The Don’t Be Tardy star recently enjoyed a romantic vacation with her husband in Italy, where they announced that they would be having a vow renewal ceremony in the future.

“So Kroy and I are on this sweet little gondola and …” Kim, 38, said in a video shared on The Daily Dish.

“I’m locked in,” Kroy, 31, joked.

“You’ve been locked in,” Kim added with a laugh. “I asked Kroy to I guess renew our vows — I don’t know if I asked you or I told him or something.”

“She told me she had planned this whole big thing to renew our vows,” said the former Atlanta Falcons player.

“I did. This whole romantic, beautiful thing and then I got on this gondola and I’m like super anxious and really nervous and wanted it to be beautiful like a postcard. And maybe it’ll look that way, but I don’t feel that way,” the reality star shared. “He’s locked in forever.”

To close out the adorable video, which was filmed on a gondola ride, the two exchanged kisses and “I love yous.”

Dinner vibes in Italy ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Venice 🇮🇹❤️ photo credit @nikitpressley A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

The couple announced their engagement in October 2011 and married one month later on Nov. 11. This fall, the couple will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

In the five-plus years since they wed, Kim — who is mother to Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 15 from a previous relationship — and Kroy have welcomed four children: KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3.

In a recent Valentine’s Day post, the reality star, who is returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, expressed her love for her “ride or die.”

“Happy Valentines Day! No words to truly describe how much I love you! I love every single inch of you!” she wrote in a sweet post dedicated to her loving husband. “Just so damn grateful to be your wife! Thank you for loving me like you do! #SuperMan #My[heart].”