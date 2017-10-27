Kim Zolciak Biermann and Husband Kroy Channel Hugh Hefner & a Playboy Bunny in Sexy Halloween Costumes

Kim Zolciak Biermann is making Hugh Hefner proud.

Just days ahead of Halloween, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star served up sassy and sexy with her husband, Kroy, who together dressed up in Playboy-themed costumes.

“So fun! 😍😍 In honor of an icon @hughhefner my gorgeous hubby @kroybiermann is channeling you tonight 🙏🏼 and Im channeling one of my fav Playmates of all time @tiffallon 😍” wrote Kim, who channeled Playmate Tiffany Fallon.

“THANK YOU @vintageinspiredbyjackie for making this perfect “Playboy Bunny” costume It’s a Dream! First time Kroy and I have EVER dressed up so fun #RHOAFinale #Pray4Me 😝” the 39-year-old wrote.

In three images shared to Instagram, the mother of six showed off her svelte figure in a black Playboy bunny costume — complete with heels, fishnets, a bowtie and ears — while standing beside Kroy, who channeled Hefner with a red robe and white sailor cap, which the late Playboy founder famously wore. (Hefner passed away in September at the age of 91.)

But Kim and Kroy aren’t the only family members who have coordinated for the Oct. 31 holiday!

For Halloween 2016, the Don’t Be Tardy star’s 3-year-old twins — daughter, Kaia Rose, and son, Kane Ren — wore themed costumes together.

The siblings dressed up as Grease‘s Sandy (played by Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (played by John Travolta), complete with all-black shirts, pants and leather jackets.

“Sandy and Danny. thx @nikitpressley for the costume idea! She picked last year and this year,” Kim captioned one of many Instagram photos of her twins dressed as the musical film’s characters.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.