Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gifts Daughter Brielle a Booze-Filled Piñata for Her 21st Birthday

Leave it to Kim Zolciak-Biermann to find the perfect gift for daughter Brielle Biermann to celebrate her 21st birthday.

On Friday, the 39-year-old mother of six shared video to Snapchat of her Brielle knocking back a colorful donkey-shaped piñata filled with mini bottles of alcohol.

“This is a Nipyata! It has little alcohol nips!” Zolciak-Biermann said of the gift as Brielle took swings at it, her friends and family incluiding dad Kroy Biermann and sister Ariana Biermann cheering her on. “Come on, girl, Brielle, hit it. You’re not hitting it hard enough. Beat it! Beat it!”

Once the package was busted open, the Atlanta Housewife encouraged her eldest to enjoy the booze.

“You’re 21, boo! Drink ’em later,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “Fireball, Brielle! Woo!

The scene, which was being filmed for the upcoming seventh season of Don’t Be Tardy, was also shared on Brielle’s Instagram Stories account.

She later showed more scenes from the birthday bash. Among the activities she, her family and friends took part in? A drag show that featured a drag queen dressed as mom Zolciak-Biermann, performing “Tardy for the Party” with a red solo cup and everything.

Part of @BrielleZolciak's birthday celebration last night included a trip with mom @Kimzolciak and friends to see a drag queen — dressed as Kim with a red solo cup and all — perform "Tardy for the Party." I live. #RHOA #DontBeTardy pic.twitter.com/kfCgcbU10i — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 31, 2018

Brielle turned 21 back on February 25.

She celebrated her big day then in Miami, sharing a photo of herself from restaurant Prime 112 while wearing a bedazzled black mini dress and posing with two balloons which showed off her new age.

“20? I don’t know her!” the birthday girl — who recently announced she’s moving out of her mom’s house — enthusiastically captioned the snaps.

No one was more excited about Brielle’s birthday news than her mom, though.

Sharing one of the same photos as her daughter, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star exclaimed, “[IT’S] OFFICIAL @briellebiermann is 21!!!!”

Affectionately she added, “I can’t believe it!! Happy Happy Birthday Hunni Bunni!! We love you so much!!!!”

But that wasn’t the only birthday tribute the proud mama posted. Ahead of her daughter’s big day, the Zolciak-Biermann shared a throwback photo of the pair soaking up some sun on the beach and jokingly thanked Brielle for “literally sucking the life out of my t——.”

“20 years ago my nugget @briellebiermann and I! Like why did I think being that tan was cute!” she wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Continuing, she wrote, “Brielle you are one of the BEST ‘things’ that has ever happened in my life! I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!… What you stand for, who you are, how you live your life, your morals, your values, your beliefs, you have always been a LEADER and you have never swayed! I love you far beyond words could ever describe!”

“Now behave in Miami! and remember alcohol and the water don’t mix! 😉❤ I’ll silently cry myself to sleep 😢,” she jokingly added.

Zolciak-Biermann also gushed over the amazing woman her daughter — and “best friend” — had become.

“Dedicating today to my beauty @briellebiermann the very person that gave me strength to keep pushing!!” she wrote alongside a series of adorable throwback photos of Brielle.

“I had Brielle at at almost 19, I was so excited I could barely stand it but I was a nervous wreck at the same time! My side kick, My heart, My strength, My pride and joy, My best friend, My daughter YOU amaze me!! We made it Elle I always knew we would,” she added. “You are such a blessing to this world! Thank you for making my ‘job’ as your mom an easy one! I truly mean that from the core of my being! I made it through the night last night barely, no sleep worrying about you .. I guess some things will never change no matter how old you get!”