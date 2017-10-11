Kim Zolciak-Biermann Steps Out for Dinner with Family in Los Angeles After Calling NeNe Leakes 'Racist'

The Biermanns stick together.

Amid her ongoing feud with Real Housewives of Atlanta costar NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann stepped out for dinner at Catch in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, hand-in-hand with her linebacker husband Kroy Biermann, 32, and daughters Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 15. (The Bravo star is also mom to sons KJ, 6, and Kash, 4, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3.)

Kim, 39, was all smiles for the occasion, wearing an emerald green dress and black heels.

The outing comes as the drama between Kim and Leakes, 49, escalates: On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed Kim has obtained legal counsel after Leakes accused her of being “racist” on Instagram. (A rep for Leakes had no comment.)

Last week, Leakes slammed Kim’s daughter Brielle over claims of “prejudice” after the mother-daughter pair visited Leakes’ home and allegedly found cockroaches, resurfacing an old video filmed by Brielle in Leakes’ bathroom, documenting what appeared to be black insects.

“@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f—ing with me and mine!” Leakes wrote in a since-deleted post.

“Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be [@kyliejenner],” she continued. “Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash.”

In the comments section of a separate Instagram account, Leakes called the duo “racists.”

“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home, (which she nor kim were invited to so be clear abt that as well) was pure disgusting, racist, learned behavior etc,” Leakes wrote, adding, “children are NOT off limits when you allow your child to talk to adults any kind of way, post disrespectful things on social media and so on. Kim is a calculating bio polar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.”

FROM COINAGE: Side Hustles of the Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim jumped to her daughter’s defense via Instagram, assuring RHOA fans that they will soon see the bug incident play out on the upcoming season.

“Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video!” she said. “Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY.”

“It’s so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad,” she continued. “Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leaks has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort. (It’s convenient that I’m not racist when we are getting along.)”

At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you. A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

During an appearance on Larry King Now on Tuesday, Kim explained her decision to seek legal counsel.

“She put #KKK on the Instagram post,” she said. “It’s just that bad.”

“It’s inappropriate. In this day and age, people are dying over racism,” she continued. “I’m on a show with all African-American women, and I’m the only one that’s ever been on the show that’s Caucasian, so it’s the card that sometimes they play, and it’s gross. And I won’t allow it.”

“I don’t take this lightly. It’s one thing like I said to kind of banter back and forth and have an opinion,” she said in a separate interview with E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday. “This is far beyond just having an opinion.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 5 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.